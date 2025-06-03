How to watch today's Wales Women vs Italy Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Wales and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales Women will see their last opportunity to gain momentum before the Euro 2025 when they take on Italy Women in a Women's Nations League encounter in Swansea on Tuesday.

Having already been relegated from League A, Wales are still seeking their first win of the campaign and a first competitive victory against a top-20 ranked nation.

Meanwhile, unable to qualify for the Nations League Finals, Le Azzurre need a win against Wales to finish second and stay in League A or enter the relegation play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wales Women vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Wales and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Two Wales and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wales Women vs Italy Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between Wales and Italy will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium in Plasmarl, Wales.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on Tuesday, June 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wales Women team news

Despite returning to training following a long-term knee injury, Sophie Ingle will not be participating. Additionally, defenders Rhiannon Roberts and Mayzee Davies are also out as they await the results of scans on injuries sustained during the trip to Denmark.

In response, uncapped former Wales Under-19 captain Amy Richardson has been called into the squad as a back-up. Meanwhile, players such as Rachel Rowe and Hannah Cain, who did not start in Odense, may be in contention for starting positions.

Italy Women team news

Italy will be without suspended defender Lucia Di Guglielmo. Furthermore, forward Annamaria Serturini has not traveled with the squad after fracturing her nose in their recent match against Sweden. Inter Milan midfielder Flaminia Simonetti is sidelined due to a calf issue, and Everton's Aurora Galli will be playing for Italy's Under-23s as she continues her recovery from an ACL injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WAL Last match ITA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Italy 1 - 0 Wales 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links