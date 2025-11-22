This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premiership
team-logoSt. Mirren
The SMISA Stadium
team-logoCeltic
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's St Mirren vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Headed in opposite directions on the Scottish Premiership standings table, defending champions Celtic will take on St Mirren at SMISA Stadium on Saturday.

The Hoops are second with 23 points after 11 games following their 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, coming off a 0-3 loss against Hibernian, the hosts battle to stay above the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Mirren vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St Mirren vs Celtic kick-off time

crest
Premiership - Premiership
The SMISA Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic will be played at SMISA Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8PM GMT on Saturday, November 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren vs Celtic lineups

St. MirrenHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestCEL
1
S. George
21
M. Freckleton
13
A. Gogic
22
M. Fraser
10
C. McMenamin
88
K. Phillips
2
J. Richardson
25
K. Baccus
24
D. John
14
D. Nlundulu
9
M. Mandron
1
K. Schmeichel
5
L. Scales
6
A. Trusty
56
A. Ralston
63
K. Tierney
41
R. Hatate
27
A. Engels
42
C. McGregor
38
D. Maeda
23
S. Tounekti
24
J. Kenny

4-3-3

CELAway team crest

MIR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Robinson

CEL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. O'Neill

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

St Mirren team news

Mark O'Hara is set to miss out on account of a foot injury.

Forward Dan N'Lundulu, having bagged three goals in his last four appearances for the Buddies, is in line to partner Jonah Ayunga in attack.

Celtic team news

Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi remain sidelined through injuries.

Interim Martin O'Neill's lineup is expected to be similar from the one in the Kilmarnock win, with Daizen Maeda, Johnny Kenny and Sebastian Tounekti forming the front three.

Form

MIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIR

Last 5 matches

CEL

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

