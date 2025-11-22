How to watch today's St Mirren vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Headed in opposite directions on the Scottish Premiership standings table, defending champions Celtic will take on St Mirren at SMISA Stadium on Saturday.

The Hoops are second with 23 points after 11 games following their 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, coming off a 0-3 loss against Hibernian, the hosts battle to stay above the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Mirren vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

St Mirren vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The SMISA Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic will be played at SMISA Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8PM GMT on Saturday, November 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St Mirren team news

Mark O'Hara is set to miss out on account of a foot injury.

Forward Dan N'Lundulu, having bagged three goals in his last four appearances for the Buddies, is in line to partner Jonah Ayunga in attack.

Celtic team news

Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi remain sidelined through injuries.

Interim Martin O'Neill's lineup is expected to be similar from the one in the Kilmarnock win, with Daizen Maeda, Johnny Kenny and Sebastian Tounekti forming the front three.

