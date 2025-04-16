+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
St James' Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueNewcastleCrystal PalaceNewcastle vs Crystal Palace

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will look to make the best of their game in hand as they face Crystal Palace at St. James' Park on Wednesday, a postponed Premier League fixture from matchday 29.

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup winners can leapfrog third-placed Nottingham Forest amid the race for a top-four finish, while Palace aim to get within eight points of sixth-placed Aston Villa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and it is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm BST on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Team news & squads

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

NewcastleHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCRY
22
N. Pope
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
21
V. Livramento
2
K. Trippier
7
Joelinton
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
11
H. Barnes
23
J. Murphy
14
A. Isak
1
D. Henderson
8
J. Lerma
26
C. Richards
5
M. Lacroix
12
D. Munoz
20
A. Wharton
7
I. Sarr
10
E. Eze
3
T. Mitchell
18
D. Kamada
14
J. Mateta

3-4-2-1

CRYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be without defensive players Jamal Lewis, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall, and midfielder Joe Willock is expected to be sidelined due to concussion.

Tino Livramento will fill in for Hall at left-back, with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn completing the back four, while Anthony Gordon is likely to replace Jacob Murphy in attack.

Crystal Palace team news

The Eagles manager, Oliver Glasner, is set to welcome back Marc Guehi, alongside Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix in defense.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are ruled out by knee injuries, while goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Romain Esse are doubts due to illness.

Adam Wharton could form the midfield pivot with Will Hughes, while Ismaila Sarr and Eberechi Eze support Jean-Philippe Mateta up front.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

CRY

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

