How to watch today's Real Murcia vs Real Betis Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Betis will face off against Real Murcia at Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Murcia, Spain, and the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie will kick off at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT on Thursday.

In the second round of Group 2 matches, Betis defeated Torrent 4-1 while Murcia edged Cadiz 3-2.

Here is where to find Real Murcia vs Real Betis live with English language commentary, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

The Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Real Murcia and Real Betis will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK), while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on ESPN Select and Fubo.

Real Murcia vs Real Betis kick-off time

Team news & squads

Real Murcia vs Real Betis Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Pellegrini

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Real Murcia team news

Defenders Jorge Mier, Alberto Gonzalez, Hector Perez and David Vicente are in line to shield Gianfranco Gazzaniga in goal.

Palmberg, Ekain Zenitagoia and Pedro Benito are contenders to lineup in attack.

Real Betis team news

Other than some anticipated changes by manager Manuel Pellegrini, Alvaro Valles is likely to keep his place in goal, while Junior Firpo, Hector Bellerin and Isco remain ruled out through injuries.

Cucho Hernandez is expected to start and spearhead the attack.

