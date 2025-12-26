How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Paramount+.

Middlesbrough will aim to close the gap towards the top of the Championship standings table when they face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 10 am EST / 3 pm GMT on 26 December 2025 at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

Boro are currently six points off leaders Coventry City who would also play concurrently, while Rovers look to distance themselves further away from the drop zone.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough Latest News

As for the hosts, Abdoulaye Kante, Aidan Morris, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree and Seny Dieng are all nursing their respective concerns.

Morgan Whittaker and Delano Burgzorg are among the key members of the side's attacking lineup.

Blackburn Rovers Latest News

While Ryan Alebiosu looks forward for his senior international debut with Nigeria at AFCON 2025, the side is grappling with a number of injuries.

Adam Forshaw, Augustus Kargbo, Balazs Toth, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Kristi Montgomery, Scott Wharton and Yuri Ribeiro are all expected to be unavailable for selection.

Yuki Ohashi and Andri Gudjohnsen are likely to feature in the final third.

