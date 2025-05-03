How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European qualification is on the line when Manchester United Women and Manchester City Women face off in a Women's Super League (WSL) tie at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be looking to leapfrog second-placed Arsenal at least temporarily for a spot in the Champions League third round, while the Citizens are pushing for a place in the Champions League second round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Showcase and Sky Sports+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Old Trafford

The WSL match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Sunday, May 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

The hosts will remain without long-term absentee Evie Rabjohn, but Ella Toone is in line for a recall to the XI after starting on the bench against Chelsea last week.

Elisabeth Terland could also be handed a start at the tip of the attack.

Manchester City Women team news

As for the visitors, Risa Shimizu, Vivianne Miedema, Mary Fowler and Bunny Shaw are unexpected to be unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

While Laura Blindkilde Brown and Aoba Fujino have returned to training, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp will also be pushing for starts at Old Trafford.

