Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Community Shield 2023

How to watch the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After staying in the lead for a record-breaking 248 days without winning the league last season, Arsenal can pacify themselves to a piece of silverware when the Gunners face reigning treble winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield clash on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side did retain the Emirates Cup by beating Monaco 5-4 on penalties amid their pre-season, while Pep Guardiola's men picked up a 2-1 win over each of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid while preparing for the new season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City is scheduled for August 6, 2023, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 6pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

A knee injury will keep Gabriel Jesus from facing his former side as the Brazilian is set to miss the first few weeks of the season.

Also likely to be ruled out for the tie, are the likes of Folarin Balogun, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson and Albert Sambi Lokonga, although the latter made it trip anyway.

Eddie Nketiah, who replaced Balogun and scored for Arsenal in the Emirates Cup, is set to start up front with Bukayo Saka also back from an illness.

Until the Gunners nail the signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, Aaron Ramsdale would take his place in between the sticks.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Turner, Okonkwo, Runarsson, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Pepe, Marquinhos Forwards: Nketiah

Man City team news

Guardiola will not be looking to risk Kevin De Bruyne after the midfield maestro suffered a hamstring tear in the Champions League final.

On the flip side, Nathan Ake is reportedly available after being afforded rest in the win over Atletico Madrid.

Josko Gvardiol will be expecting to be unveiled at Wembley, and Mateo Kovacic to make his competitive debut at the club.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Steffen, Carson Defenders: Dias, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Gomez, Cancelo, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Kovacic, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 26, 2023 Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal Premier League Feb 15, 2023 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City Premier League Jan 27, 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal FA Cup Jan 1, 2022 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City Premier League Aug 28, 2021 Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal Premier League

