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Community Shield
Community Shield Overview
Community Shield, fixtures & results
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Saturday 15 August
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Lyon
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|21
|2
|Aston Villa
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|21
|3
|Midtjylland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|10
|19
|4
|Bétis
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
|5
|Porto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
Apostas em destaque
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