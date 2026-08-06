Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

Community Shield

Community Shield Overview

More
Advertisement

Community Shield, fixtures & results

Saturday 15 August
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
W
W
W
W
L
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
W
W
W
W
W
3Midtjylland crestMidtjylland86111881019
W
D
W
L
W
4Bétis crestBétis8521137617
W
L
W
W
W
5Porto crestPorto8521137617
W
D
W
W
D
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
See more betting articles