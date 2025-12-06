This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Kilmarnock will aim to end their own winless streaks in the Scottish Premiership when they face off at BBSP Rugby Park on Saturday.

Coming off back-to-back draws against Falkirk and Dundee United, the Gers find themselves nine off adrift of joint leaders Hearts and Celtic.   

Meanwhile, Killie have gone without a win for eight matches, but managed to pick up a point each against Dundee United and Hearts in their most recent outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through the Sky Sports platforms.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers kick-off time

The Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be played at BBSP Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, December 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Kettlewell

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Roehl

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Kilmarnock team news

As for the hosts, the likes of Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Max Stryjek are all sidelined by injuries.

Bruce Anderson is in contention for a start in midfield, while English forward Tyreece John-Jules leads the line of attack.

Rangers team news

Rangers are set to be without the injured lot of Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Mikey Moore, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo.

Nedim Bajrami could keep his place in the final third, with Mohammed Diomande likely to be introduced just behind center-forward Bojan Miovski.

Form

KIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

KIL

Last 5 matches

RAN

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

17
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

