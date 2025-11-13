How to watch today's Ireland vs Portugal World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Portugal can secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a win against Ireland in the Group F qualification game at Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be motivated to avenge their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Lisbon last month, having conceded a 91st-minute goal scored by Ruben Neves.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Ireland and Portugal will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ireland vs Portugal kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Ireland and Portugal will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 7:45 am GMT on Thursday, November 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Ireland team news

Evan Ferguson, being ruled out with an ankle injury, is a big blow for the hosts. Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes and Callum O'Dowda are out on account of injuries.

Moreover, Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby are suspended.

In-form Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has been called up to the squad and may earn his international debut. Troy Parrott and Adam Idah are the main contenders to slot in for Ferguson up front.

Portugal team news

Pedro Neto and Pedro Goncalves have withdrawn from the squad due to groin and muscle injuries, respectively.

Given the absences, the doors could open for Carlos Forbs' debut. However, he will have to battle for a spot against the likes of Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao and Francisco Trincao.

Bernardo Silva is likely to play on the right flank, with Cristiano Ronaldo raring to lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links