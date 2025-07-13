How to watch today's England Women vs Wales Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between England and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a knockout spot on the line, England Women will seek to book their second straight win in the 2025 Women's Euro when they face off against Wales Women at Kybunpark on Sunday.

The Lionesses are currently second in Group D, tied on points with third-placed Netherlands but with a better goal difference. On the other hand, the Dragons are bottom of the cluster but mathematically still in the race to make the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England Women vs Wales Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between England and Wales will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, BBC iPlayer, S4C, ITVX, STV, STV Player and S4C Online.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England Women vs Wales Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between England and Wales will be played at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, July 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England Women team news

Ella Toone should retain her place from the onset, and coach Sarina Wiegman will likely opt for an unchanged lineup here.

With Alex Greenwood moving to left-back, Jess Carter's continued presence in central defence is expected.

Meanwhile, in attack, Alessia Russo will hope to open her tournament account on Sunday.

Wales Women team news

Hayley Ladd will need a once-over after remaining an unused substitute on matchday two.

Olivia Clark, Hannah Cain and Rhiannon Roberts are all strong contenders for a recall to the starting lineup, while veteran Jess Fishlock should continue to feature in the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links