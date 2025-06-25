How to watch today's England U21 vs Netherlands U21 Euro U21 Championship semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between England and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A spot in the Euro U21 Championship final is up for grabs as England U21 face off against Netherlands U21 at Tehelne pole on Wednesday.

Lee Carsley's Young Lions secured their place by defeating Spain in the quarter-finals, while the Dutch advanced to the semi-finals after a close win against Portugal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England U21 vs Netherlands U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Euro U21 Championship semi-final match between England and Netherlands will be available to watch live on Channel 4.

England U21 vs Netherlands U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Final Stage National Football Stadium

The Euro U21 Championship semi-final match between England and Netherlands will be played at Tehelne pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Wednesday, June 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England U21 team news

Tyler Morton will not be available for England due to suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament last Saturday.

Carsley is expected to maintain a back four of Jack Hinshelwood, Jarell Quansah, Charlie Cresswell and Tino Livramento.

Elliot Anderson should return to the starting lineup after being on the bench over the weekend, while Jonathan Rowe is a strong contender to feature in attack.

Netherlands U21 team news

Ruben van Bommel will be unavailable due to a red card received in the quarter-final match against Portugal, while Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor are suspended after accumulating their second yellow cards of the tournament in the same game.

Potential replacements for the suspended trio include Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Antoni Milambo, and Ernest Poku.

