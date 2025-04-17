+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Pride Park
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Derby County vs Luton Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipDerbyLutonDerby vs Luton

How to watch the Championship match between Derby County and Luton Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is a question of Championship survival for both Derby County and Luton Town when the two sides clash at the Pride Park Stadium on Friday.

The hosts are at the edge of the drop zone after a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth last weekend, while Luton are joint bottom with Plymouth Argyle as the Hatters last suffered a 2-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Derby County vs Luton Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Derby County vs Luton Town will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Derby County vs Luton Town kick-off time

Championship - Championship
The Championship match between Derby County and Luton Town will be played at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Friday, April 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Derby County team news

The likes of Ryan Nyambe, Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, David Ozoh and Dajaune Brown are among Derby's lengthy injury list.

Kane Wilson and Craig Forsyth will continue to fill in for Nyambe and Elder on the right and left wing-back positions, respectively.

Jerry Yates, Marcus Harness and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are expected to lead the line of attack.

Luton Town team news

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield also has to cope with a number of injured personnel, including captain Tom Lockyer, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo.

Vice-captain Carlton Morris has since taken charge of the pitch, partnered by former Manchester United youth player Tahith Chong up front.

Form

DER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

DER

Last 5 matches

LUT

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

