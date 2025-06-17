How to watch today's Curacao vs El Salvador CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Curacao and El Salvador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B action is set to kick off when Curacao and El Salvador go head-to-head at PayPal Park on Tuesday.

Heading into the tie, the Dutch Caribbean team have won five of their last six games across all competitions. Having joined Curacao in the third stage of the 2026 World Cup qualification, La Selecta have avoided defeat in four of their last five games overall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Curacao vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Curacao and El Salvador will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Curacao vs El Salvador kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Curacao and El Salvador will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United Kingdom.

It will kick off at 1:15 am BST on Wednesday, June 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Curacao team news

There are a bunch of players, including captain Eloy Room, Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna, who will be looking to improve their all-time appearances records.

Kevin Felida scored his first international goal last time out, but Jeremy Antonisse, Jearl Margaritha, Kenji Gorre and Gervane Kastaneer will all be pushing for starts in the final third.

El Salvador team news

Bryan Tamacas and Alexander Larin will be looking to climb up in the all-time caps for El Salvador, with Larin in line to move second among players with the most appearances for La Selecta.

LAFC's Nathan Ordaz, in the number 10 role, is expected to support Brayan Gil in attack.

