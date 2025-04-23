How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Crystal Palace WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women and Crystal Palace Women will conclude matchday 19 of the Women's Super League (WSL) when they meet at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday.

Already guaranteed a spot in Europe, the Blues will aim to open up a six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, while Palace languish at the foot of the standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Crystal Palace Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea Women vs Crystal Palace Women kick-off time

The WSL match online between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm BST on Wednesday, April 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea Women team news

While all of Femke Liefting, Zecira Musovic, Sophie Ingle, Kadiesha Buchanan, Lauren James and Sam Kerr are ruled out through injuries, Nathalie Bjorn is a doubt after the defender sustained a knock in the Champions League game against Barcelona over the weekend.

With the upcoming second leg against Barcelona to think about, manager Sonia Bompastor will make changes to her XI.

Crystal Palace Women team news

It is to be seen if Clarissa Larisey is available for selection after the forward missed the Arsenal loss ahead of the international break, but midfielder Aimee Everett is certain to remain sidelined with a foot injury.

Izzy Atkinson is also a doubt, while Aniek Nouwen and Lexi Potter are ineligible to take to the pitch against their parent club.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links