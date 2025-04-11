How to watch today's Burnley vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will be looking to go atop the Championship standings table at least temporarily when they welcome Norwich City to Turf Moor on Friday.

The Clarets' hopefuls have five matchdays including this game to find out if they will earn a promotion spot to the Premier League, while the Cannaries find themselves nine points adrift a play-off spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich City will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Norwich City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Norwich City will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, April 11, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

Forward Lyle Foster is set to miss Friday's game due to an injury concern, joining Jonjo Shelvey, Mike Tresor and Jordan Beyer in the treatment room.

In Foster's absence, Zian Flemming is in line for a start up front.

Norwich City team news

Onel Hernandez could earn a recall to the XI here, but Ante Crnac, Ben Chrisene, Gabriel Forsyth and Lewis Dobbin will all remain sidelined by injuries.

In attack, Borja Sainz will continue in support of Josh Sargent.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links