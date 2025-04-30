How to watch today's Barcelona vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from clinching the Copa del Rey title, Barcelona will welcome Inter to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for a Champions League semi-finals first leg encounter on Wednesday.

Despite losing the second leg of the quarter-finals 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund, Hansi Flick's team recorded a 5-3 win on aggregate. Inter edged Bayern Munich 4-3 over two legs to make it here, drawing the second leg 2-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Inter will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Barcelona vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Inter will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, April 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Ferran Torres would continue to lead the line in Robert Lewandowski's absence, while Gerard Martin may need to step in for Alejandro Balde at left-back.

While Marc Bernal and Marc Casado remain sidelined with knee injuries, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back in the squad but will not replace Wojciech Szczesny in between the sticks.

Inter team news

The in-form Lautaro Martinez will be linked with Marcus Thuram up front, with the likes of Joaquin Correa, Marko Arnautovic and Medhi Taremi available off the bench.

Benjamin Pavard is a major doubt due to a sprained ankle, but Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski are back in contention after recovering from their setbacks, while Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are back from domestic bans.

