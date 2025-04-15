How to watch today's Aston Villa vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Unai Emery's Aston Villa will dream of a come-back against PSG in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, when the two sides meet at Villa Park on Tuesday.
With a semi-final clash against either Arsenal or Real Madrid, the Parisians had picked up a 3-1 win at Parc des Princes last week.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and PSG will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Aston Villa vs PSG kick-off time
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and PSG will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, April 15, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Having missed the first leg game, Leon Bailey could return here but will not start, with Ollie Watkins set to be introduced from the first whistle as compared to off the bench in Paris.
John McGinn, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Boubacar Kamara are all in line to feature from the onset.
PSG team news
PSG boss Luis Enrique could also have a full-strength squad at his disposal, given that Marquinhos is available after serving a ban in the first leg. So Lucas Beraldo may need to make way for the captain's inclusion in the XI.
With Vitinha marshaling the midfield, Ousmane Dembele should continue to lead the line of attack alongside Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.