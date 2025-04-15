+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
Villa Park
team-logo
Watch live on AmazonStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueParis Saint-GermainAston VillaAston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa will dream of a come-back against PSG in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, when the two sides meet at Villa Park on Tuesday.

With a semi-final clash against either Arsenal or Real Madrid, the Parisians had picked up a 3-1 win at Parc des Princes last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and PSG will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Aston Villa vs PSG kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Villa Park

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and PSG will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, April 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
23
E. Martinez
14
P. Torres
4
E. Konsa
2
M. Cash
12
L. Digne
9
M. Rashford
8
Y. Tielemans
44
B. Kamara
27
M. Rogers
7
J. McGinn
11
O. Watkins
1
G. Donnarumma
51
W. Pacho
25
N. Mendes
5
Marquinhos
2
A. Hakimi
17
Vitinha
8
F. Ruiz
87
J. Neves
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
14
D. Doue
10
O. Dembele

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Aston Villa team news

Having missed the first leg game, Leon Bailey could return here but will not start, with Ollie Watkins set to be introduced from the first whistle as compared to off the bench in Paris.

John McGinn, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Boubacar Kamara are all in line to feature from the onset.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique could also have a full-strength squad at his disposal, given that Marquinhos is available after serving a ban in the first leg. So Lucas Beraldo may need to make way for the captain's inclusion in the XI.

With Vitinha marshaling the midfield, Ousmane Dembele should continue to lead the line of attack alongside Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last match

PSG

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement