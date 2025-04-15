How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of their Champions League semi-final game against Lyon at the weekend, Arsenal Women will welcome Leicester Women to the Emirates Stadium for a Women's Super League (WSL) encounter on Tuesday.

With 42 points after 18 league games, the Gunners trail WSL leaders Chelsea by six points, while Leicester third from bottom with 16 points from 18 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Arsenal and Leicester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Max, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

The WSL match between Arsenal and Leicester City will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Tuesday, April 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Choe Kelly is expected to miss out due to injury, while goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and forward Alessia Russo are also doubtful to feature here.

Gunners manager Renee Slegers will monitor injured trio Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laia Codina and Lina Hurtig as well, but Katie McCabe is back from a ban.

Leicester Women team news

Knee injury victims Ruby Mace, Jutta Rantala, Noemie Mouchon and Lena Petermann will remain unavailable for selection, but Missy Goodwin is likely to action after recovering from illness.

With Shannon O'Brien in line to lead the line, Deanne Rose will continue to serve as an option off the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

