Where to watch & stream UEFA Champions League games live in the U.S.

The second legs of each match in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 begin on Tuesday and continue for the following two weeks.
Defending champions Real Madrid are in a good position to advance, while Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City will play some of the most intriguing matchups of the second leg.
The two London clubs are down 1-0 overall going into the second leg, while City are deadlocked with RB Leipzig and faces elimination from the tournament once more.
In addition, Paris Saint-Germain will require a miracle after losing to Bayern Munich at home by a score of 1-0.
Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Champions League matches from the comfort of your couch.
How to watch & stream Champions League games on TV & online
Watch Champions League games live on FuboTV
Watch Champions League games live on Paramount+
The live telecast of all Champions League matches will be available on CBS, TUDN, and UniMas. The live streaming will be shown on FuboTV, Paramount+, and Univision.
|U.S. TV channel
|CBS, TUDN, UniMas
|U.S. TV stream:
|FuboTV, Paramount+, Univision
Highlights of the UEFA Champions League games will be available on the UEFA Champions League's official YouTube channel and on FuboTV.
Upcoming Champions League games on TV
|Date
|Game
|TV channel / stream
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Mar 7
|Benfica vs Club Brugge
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 7
|Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 8
|Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 8
|Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 14
|Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 14
|FC Porto vs Inter
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 15
|Real Madrid vs Liverpool
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
|Mar 1
|Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|CBS, TUDN, Univision
|3pm
You can see a list of the upcoming Champions League games to watch in the table above.