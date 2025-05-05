Watch the Champions League semi-finals with David Beckham & friends on Paramount+

Join soccer legend David Beckham as he watches the Champions League semifinals with special guests exclusively on Paramount+!

Get set for a whole new way to enjoy the UEFA Champions League semifinals — former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar David Beckham is fronting a fresh take on the action with Beckham & Friends Live, a celebrity-hosted watch party style alternate broadcast.

Streaming exclusively on Paramount+, it's your chance to watch the action unfold alongside one of the game's all-time greats and his celebrity crew.

The football icon will be joined by a lineup of star-studded A-listers from sports, media, and entertainment, offering real-time analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and plenty of laughs along the way.

This alternate broadcast puts a fun spin on traditional coverage, delivering a lively watch party vibe that's perfect for hardcore football heads and casual fans alike. Think expert insight, top-tier banter, and a laid-back atmosphere — all while the biggest games of the soccer season unfold.

The broadcast follows the growing trend of giving fans multiple ways to watch a match, much like ESPN's hugely popular "ManningCast," where Peyton and Eli Manning bring their own flair to Monday Night Football. Now, Beckham's bringing that same energy soccer's biggest stage, the Champions League finals.

When and how to watch Beckham & Friends live

Date Time (ET) Match Alt-Cast Streaming Platform Tuesday, May 6, 2025 3:00 pm Inter Milan vs Barcelona (Aggregate: 3-3) Paramount+ Wednesday, May 7, 2025 3:00 pm Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal (Aggregate: 1-0) Paramount+

As part of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage, Beckham & Friends is going live from London, kicking off with two special broadcasts during the UEFA Champions League semifinals — Inter Milan vs Barcelona and Arsenal vs PSG — on May 6 and 7, respectively. Then it's wheels up to Germany for the big finale in Munich on May 31. Both semi-final games will start at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT.

Beckham has hinted that each episode of his watch party-style show will feature a new celebrity guest. With names like Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise, and Ryan Reynolds being thrown around by fans, expect some serious A-listers lighting up the show.

Expect sharp insights, lively banter, and plenty of star-powered takes on the biggest club competition in world football. If you're counting down the days to the Champions League crown, tune in and enjoy the ride with Beckham and his A-list crew. Tune in to Beckham & Friends Live on Paramount+ and experience the UEFA Champions League semifinals like never before!

Paramount+ is your go-to destination for live football, offering more than 1,500 matches every year — including the prestigious UEFA Champions League. It’s also the exclusive streaming home for CBS Sports' packed slate of live events, from NFL showdowns and college football clashes to March Madness, top-tier golf, and elite women's soccer with the National Women's Soccer League.