World Cup Golden Boot winners
Mitchell Fretton

What is the World Cup Golden Boot? Meaning, rules & winners

Everything you need to know about the historic World Cup Golden Boot, including past winners and the rules of the award.

The World Cup Golden Boot is an award every international striker will be desperate to win as they head into the biggest tournament in football. The individual prize is one of the most prestigious in the sport, giving forwards the chance to etch their names into the history books and often going hand-in-hand with competing for World Cup glory itself. 

For any nation to be dubbed the 'best in the world', there is no doubt that they need their stars to step up with some big goals, and the Golden Boot is an added motivation to gain some extra global recognition for their efforts in the final third, even if it does not result in walking away as a World Cup winner.  But what are the rules behind the award, and who are some of the biggest names to ever win the prize? As we gear up for the 2026 tournament in the USA,Canada and Mexico, GOAL explains everything you need to know about the Golden Boot.

What is the World Cup Golden Boot?

Harry Kane Golden BootGetty Images

Put simply, the World Cup Golden Boot is the award given to the top goalscorer at each edition of the World Cup. First introduced in 1982 and dubbed the Golden Shoe, the accolade was awarded to Italy's Paolo Rossi for his six goals across seven games at the tournament held in Spain.

Goals scored across all group stage games and knockout rounds are counted, but strikes in penalty shootouts are not part of the final count. Should players finish on an equal tally, the number of assists from each individual will be used as a tiebreaker. If that number is also the same, the award will be handed to the player who clocked fewer minutes. 

Alongside the Golden Boot, FIFA have also introduced the Silver and Bronze Boots, given to the second and third-highest goalscorers at the World Cup. 

Full list of World Cup Golden Boot winners

The World Cup has seen some iconic names lift the Golden Boot over the years, including the 2022 winnerKylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, who helped France lift the trophy in 2018, failed to win the tournament for a second time, losing to Argentina in the final, but he did equal Ronaldo Nazario's eight goals - the Brazilian's tally from 2002, when the Selecao last won the World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane is also among the list of names to win the award, netting six times in 2018, despite the Three Lions exiting at the semi-final stage. The Bayern Munich man equalled Gary Lineker's record from 1986, and joins him as the only Englishmen ever to win the accolade. 

France icon Just Fontaine set the record for most goals in a single World Cup back in 1958, scoring 13 times as Les Bleus lost to eventual winners Brazil. 

In England's famous run to the trophy in 1966, it was Portugal'sEusebio who stood out as the tournament's most prolific scorer, bagging nine goals in just six games, including a penalty in the semi-final loss to the Three Lions.

On only one occasion has the Golden Boot been shared. In 1962, it was awarded to six players who all finished on four goals: Garrincha and Vava of Brazil, Leonel Sanchez of Chile, Florian Albert of Hungary, Valentin Ivanov of the Soviet Union, and Drazan Jerkovic of Yugoslavia.

World CupTop GoalscorerGoalsGames
1930Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)84
1934Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)54
1938Leonidas (Brazil)74
1950Ademir de Menezes (Brazil)96
1954Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)115
1958Just Fontaine (France)136
1962Multiple4Various
1966Eusebio (Portugal)96
1970Gerd Muller (Germany)106
1974 Grzegorz Lato (Poland)77
1978Mario Kempes (Argentina)67
1982Paolo Rossi (Italy)67
1986Gary Lineker (England)65
1990Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)67
1994Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)67
1998Davor Suker (Croatia)67
2002Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)87
2006Miroslav Klose (Germany)57
2010Thomas Muller (Germany)56
2014James Rodriguez (Colombia)65
2018Harry Kane (England)66
2022Kylian Mbappe (France)87

World Cup Golden Boot trophy

World Cup Golden BootGetty Images

The Golden Boot trophy itself is designed to symbolise the importance of goalscoring in football. Resembling a football boot, the trophy is mounted on a sturdy base and often manufactured in partnership with a tournament sponsor, which has been global brand adidas in recent years.

Winner in 2022, Mbappe was presented with a Golden Boot that had his name and the tournament year engraved on a plaque, with the boot donning adidas' iconic three stripes. 

Made from a brass alloy that is electroplated with gold, the famous award is not credited to one designer, but is treated as a sponsored object, unlike the official World Cup trophy, designed by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga in 1970 after Brazil permanently retained the original Jules Rimet trophy. 

Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history?

Some players have been prolific over several World Cup tournaments, but have yet to get their hands on the Golden Boot. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the only major trophy to elude him in 2022, and ranks inside the top five goalscorers in World Cup history, but he is yet to win a Golden Boot, something he will be hoping to rectify in 2026. 

That is not the case for overall top scorer Miroslav Klose. The Germany legend scored 16 goals at the tournament between 2002-14, and won the Golden Boot in 2006. 

France star Mbappe already has 12 goals to his name, despite only featuring at two tournaments. The Real Madrid forward will have his eye on claiming top spot in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer. Achieving that feat would include overtaking some more legends of the game, including the legendary Pele (12), Messi himself (13), Gerd Muller (14), and Ronaldo Nazario (15).

RankPlayerGoalsTournament(s)
1.Miroslav Klose (Germany)162002, 2006, 2010, 2014
2. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)151998, 2002, 2006
3. Gerd Muller (Germany)141970, 1974
4. Just Fontaine (France)131958
5. Lionel Messi (Argentina)132006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
6. Pele (Brazil)121958, 1962, 1966, 1970
7. Kylian Mbappe (France)122018, 2022
8. Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)111954
9. Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany)111990, 1994, 1998
10. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)*101994, 1998, 2002

*Helmut Rahn, Thomas Muller, Gary Lineker, Teofilo Cubillas and Grzegorz Lato have also scored 10 World Cup goals.

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

