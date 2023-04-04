Weston McKennie has been named to Leeds' starting XI to face Nottingham Forest after coming off the bench in their loss to Arsenal.

McKennie back in Leeds XI

Midfielder rejoins Aaronson

Vital match for Leeds' PL survival hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie rejoins U.S. men's national team teammate Brenden Aaronson in the XI as Leeds face a crucial match in their fight against relegation. The club remains without their other USMNT star, Tyler Adams, who is injured.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds enter the match sitting 18th in the Premier League, but just one point off safety. In total, there are nine teams fighting against relegation, with just seven points separating 12th through 20th in the Premier League.

Tuesday's match is of particular importance considering the fact Nottingham Forest sit 16th, just one point ahead of Leeds, with a significantly worse goal differential.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds' next match will come on Sunday as they face another relegation contender, Crystal Palace.