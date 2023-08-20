How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

London rivals West Ham and Chelsea lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday as both clubs aim to secure their first victory of the new campaign.

West Ham still looks like a team in transition and in need of a rebuild after Declan Rice’s exit for British record fee, and they were perhaps fortunate to walk away from Bournemouth with a point last weekend. The Hammers did dominate the early exchanges, but they let the Cherries back into the game and were clinging to a draw at the end.

David Moyes' side have endured a difficult summer in the transfer window so far after a proposed move for Harry Maguire collapsed due to wage demands. They have made a couple of good additions, while more moves are surely in the pipeline.

Chelsea, meanwhile, kicked off their new era under Mauricio Pochettino with a promising 1-1 stalemate with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. The Blues started second-best but grew as the game went on and finished strongly, and they may be disappointed to have only earned a point after an excellent second-half performance against the Reds.

Unlike West Ham, Chelsea aren't exactly struggling for reinforcements. Young midfielders Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo are the latest two fresh faces to have sealed a move to the Blues for a combined £160m transfer fee, which gives them a wealth of options to slot alongside Enzo Fernandez in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield this weekend.

Given their high number of new arrivals, progress is expected as the Blues' look to get their season up and running sooner than later with a positive result here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The game between West Ham and Chelsea will be played at London Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The West Ham vs Chelsea fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle on Match of the Day and the official YouTube channels. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez are both expected to make their debuts for West Ham. However, Alvarez may have to settle for an appearance off the bench, as he is still trying to get up to speed needed for Premier League rigours after he stopped training with Ajax ahead of the move.

West Ham boss David Moyes is expected to keep former PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola ahead of Lukasz Fabianski in between the sticks.

Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the FA for potential betting regulation breaches, casting serious doubt over the Brazil midfielder's potential move to Manchester City, however will start if available.

West Ham United possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Areola Defenders: Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Paqueta, Fornals, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez Forwards: Bowen, Ings, Benrahma, Antonio, Cornet

Chelsea team news

Captain Reece James faces another spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem, with Malo Gusto in line to deputise at right wing-back.

In fact, there are a fair few injuries for Mauricio Pochettino to contend with early in his Chelsea career. He is going to be without Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Armando Broja (knee), Wesley Fofana (thigh), and Christopher Nkunku (knee). Left-back prodigy Lewis Hall is closing in on a move to Newcastle United, while Hakim Ziyech is set to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The bright side is that Pochettino will be able to field a defensive midfielder in this one, with Moises Caicedo eligible to start the game after his record move from Brighton this mid-week. Chelsea looked very open against Liverpool, so Pochettino may well bring him into his playing Xi straight away.

Romeo Lavia has also now joined the club as well, but is not likely to come straight into the starting eleven.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Kepa, Bettinelli Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Santos, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke, Lavia, Caicedo Forwards: Lukaku, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea have been the more dominant side in this fixture in recent times, having won three of the last five games between these two sides (D1, L1).

Date Match Competition 11/2/23 West Ham 1-1 Chelsea Premier League 3/9/22 Chelsea 2-1 West Ham Premier League 24/4/22 Chelsea 1-0 West Ham Premier League 4/12/21 West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Premier League 24/4/21 West Ham 0-1 Chelsea Premier League

