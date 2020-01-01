'We're happy Sancho's staying' - Man Utd get further hands-off warning from Dortmund

BVB are determined to keep hold of a prized asset amid strong interest from one of the world's biggest clubs

have been given a further hands-off warning from regarding Jadon Sancho, with the club's squad manager Sebastian Kehl confident he will be staying put.

Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford after another stellar season at Westfalenstadion.

The 20-year-old has been a bright spark in the BVB Squad since arriving in from in 2017, scoring 34 goals in 99 appearances.

More teams

An impressive 20 of those efforts came during the 2019-20 campaign, and he also provided 20 assists to help Lucien Favre's men finish second in the and reach the knockout stages.

Sancho has reportedly reached an agreement to join United ahead of the new season, but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc appeared to rule out any potential sale earlier this week.

Goal has learned that the Red Devils are still chasing the winger's signature despite Zorc's comments, however, they are growing frustrated by the drawn-out nature of ongoing negotiations, which are being mediated by an independent agent.

It has been confirmed that Sancho has travelled with the rest of the BVB squad to for their pre-season training camp, with the likes of Axel Wistel and Mats Hummels coming out to express their delight over a team-mate's continued presence in the squad.

Ex-Dortmund midfielder Kehl, who currently serves as the head of the club's licensed player division, believes Sancho's position at Westfalenstadion has now been clarified conclusively, and has talked up the impact he has had in the Bundesliga over the past 12 months.

"It was important to clarify this subject [regarding Sancho's future]," Kehl told German publication Kicker. "Of course, we are aware of Jadon's appeal [in the market] but we also know how important he is for our team.

Article continues below

"He is a player who can make the difference in every game. He had an outstanding past year with 17 goals and 17 assists [in the Bundesliga].

"He gives the team something extra and we are very happy that he is staying, as his team-mates have already stated in recent days."

Sancho still has two years left to run on his current deal with Dortmund, and has admitted to being very "happy" in his current surroundings amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.