The Westfalenstadion chief has reiterated that the club have no plans to sell the Norwegian striker this summer

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has shut down rumours linking Erling Haaland to PSG amid talk of the French club submitting a €200 million (£171m/$236m) bid.

A number of top clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in Haaland over the last few months, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

PSG are the latest club to throw their hat into the ring despite the fact that Dortmund have publicly insisted that the 21-year-old is not for sale on a number of occasions, and Zorc is expecting the speculation to increase before the summer market closes on August 31.

What has been said?

It has been reported PSG are preparing a lucrative swoop for Haaland, but the Dortmund chief is adamant that no amount of money will prise the forward away from Westfalenstadion this year.

Asked whether the club's resolve could be tested by a €200m offer, Zorc told Kicker: “We are a football club, not a bank! Our position is very clear and did not change.

"I assume that we will now be confronted with wild rumours for another two days. Our position is clear, I don't need to play the parrot all the time."

Why do PSG want Haaland?

PSG are reportedly lining up a new striker just in case Kylian Mbappe leaves the club, with the Frenchman having declined the chance to extend his contract at Parc des Princes beyond its 2022 expiry date.

Article continues below

Club officials have confirmed that Mbappe wants to leave, and Real Madrid are waiting for a final response to their second bid of €170m (£146m/$201m) for the World Cup winner.

Haaland is thought to be top of PSG's list when it comes to finding a replacement, but he is still tied to an agreement at Dortmund through to 2024 at the moment.

Further reading