How to watch today's Wycombe Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wycombe and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League One front-runners Wycombe Wanderers will aim to cement their position at the top of the table when they host playoff hopefuls Bolton Wanderers at Adams Park on Friday evening.

Though unpredictability reigns supreme in League One, Wycombe ensured there were no surprises last weekend, cruising to a convincing 4-1 victory over a struggling Shrewsbury Town side. The result was a welcome response after a three-match winless streak, giving manager Matt Bloomfield a vital morale boost.

While Wycombe rediscovered their winning touch, Ian Evatt's Bolton side endured a frustrating evening as their strong form unraveled in a 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic. Despite dominating possession with 64%, Bolton failed to create any significant scoring chances, bringing an end to their five-match unbeaten streak that included four victories.

Wycombe vs Bolton kick-off time

League One - League One Adams Park

The League One match between Wycombe and Bolton will be played at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, December 20, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wycombe team news

On the injury front, Wycombe could soon see the return of Josh Scowen and Sam Vokes, both of whom narrowly missed out on last weekend's win due to late fitness concerns. However, Kieran Sadlier and Gideon Kodua remain unavailable, while Daniel Harvie is walking a disciplinary tightrope, being just one yellow card away from suspension.

Bolton team news

For Bolton, suspensions to Ricardo Santos and George Johnston, following their cautions last weekend, leave the team short in defense. This could result in Gethin Jones lining up alongside Will Forrester and Josh Dacres-Cogley in a makeshift back three. Compounding their defensive issues, both Eoin Toal and Chris Forino are out with injuries.

In midfield, there's positive news as Scott Arfield and Josh Sheehan inch closer to making their returns. However, Kyle Dempsey and Carlos Gomes remain sidelined, extending Bolton's injury woes.

