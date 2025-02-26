How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Wrexham and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

7.30 pmWrexham will take on Peterborough in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Wednesday.

Wrexham have only lost one out of their last five fixtures and will be confident of getting their ticket to the final.

Fresh off a win over Huddersfield. Peterborough will be hoping they can continue their dream run in this competition. It will be extremely difficult though against an opponent like Wrexham who are the favourites.

How to watch Wrexham vs Peterborough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wrexham vs Peterborough kick-off time

EFL Trophy - Final Stage SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without Luke Bolton, Callum Burton, and Will Boyle, while Elliot Lee’s availability remains uncertain ahead of the match.

Midfielder Andy Cannon will have to deal with a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off with a knee injury in the last game.

Peterborough team news

As for the visitors, they are likely to miss Gustav Lindgren, Kwame Poku, Jadel Katongo, and Rio Adebisi. However, Emmanuel Fernandez is set to return to the squad, as his four-match suspension does not apply to the EFL Trophy.

