How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town aims to take advantage of West Ham United's struggles when they visit the London Stadium for a Premier League showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Julen Lopetegui's start at the London Stadium has not met expectations, as pressure mounts with only one victory in his first six league matches at the helm.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town is still in search of their debut Premier League win but can take satisfaction in their season's beginning. They have accrued four points from six games and currently sit outside the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between West Ham and Ipswich Town will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3 pm football blackout.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday, October 5, with kick-off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK. That translates to 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for Premier League audiences residing in the United States.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham will be missing striker Niclas Fullkrug as he continues to recover from a calf injury, which means Michail Antonio is likely to lead the attack once more. However, head coach Julen Lopetegui might opt for Danny Ings or Jarrod Bowen to take on the central role instead.

Edson Alvarez returns from suspension after missing last weekend's match and could replace Guido Rodríguez in the holding midfield position, joining Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta in the centre of the pitch.

Jean-Clair Todibo made his full Premier League debut against Brentford and is expected to continue partnering with Max Kilman in central defence, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri are likely to keep their spots as full-backs.

West Ham United possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez; Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Ipswich team news

For Ipswich, there are no new injury issues, but they will evaluate the fitness of Harry Clarke (Achilles) and Nathan Broadhead (hamstring), who have recently resumed training.

Manager Kieran McKenna will consider whether to give Jack Clarke another start on the left wing or bring back fellow summer signing Sammie Szmodics, while Chiedozie Ogbene is anticipated to start on the right over Wes Burns.

The back four of Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Greaves, and Leif Davis is expected to remain unchanged, with Kalvin Phillips—who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham—set to continue alongside captain Sam Morsey in central midfield.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Phillips; Ogbene, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Muric, Slicker Defenders: Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe Midfielders: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo, Cajuste Forwards: Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/07/22 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham United Club Friendly Games 25/08/20 Ipswich Town 1-4 West Ham United Club Friendly Games 28/07/18 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham United Club Friendly Games 17/07/14 Ipswich Town 0-0 West Ham United Club Friendly Games 01/02/12 Ipswich Town 5-1 West Ham United Championship

Useful links