How to watch today's Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Estadio de la Cerámica will host an exciting La Liga clash as Villarreal takes on Atletico Madrid in the opening round of the new season on Monday.

Last season, Villarreal finished in eighth place in La Liga, falling short of European competition, while Atletico secured fourth place and will once again participate in the group stage of the Champions League this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Estadi de la Ceramica

The match between Villareal and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi de la Ceramica in Villareal, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Monday, August 19, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will be missing three key players for this match, as Juan Foyth, Alfonso Pedraza and Denis Suarez are all unavailable.

Several players are likely to make their debuts for the home team, with Willy Kambwala expected to feature in defense, while Sergi Cardona, Perez, Diego Conde and Pape Gueye are all anticipated to start on Monday night.

Gerard Moreno, who spent much of last season playing out wide, is likely to move into a central role this season, with Alex Baena and Yeremy Pino also set to be in the starting lineup for the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal possible XI: Conde; Altimira, Albiol, Kambwala, Cardona; Gueye, Comesana, Baena; Pino, G Moreno, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Álvarez, Conde Defenders: Foyth, Bailly, Kambwala, Albiol, Pedraza, Cardona, Femenía, Altimira, Espigares, Navarro Midfielders: Akhomach, Gueye, Baena, Pino, Parejo, Suárez, Hassan, Comesaña, Trigueros, Terrats, Requena Forwards: Pépé, Moreno, Danjuma

Atletico Madrid team news

Julian Alvarez is set to make his debut after a high-profile move from Manchester City, and he could be joined in the attacking third by Alexander Sorloth.

Sorloth, who found the net 26 times for Villarreal last season, including 23 goals in La Liga, might come back to trouble his former team in this match.

Felix scored in the recent match against Juventus, but with the Portuguese forward expected to depart before the transfer window closes, he's unlikely to feature.

Antoine Griezmann is expected to be in the starting lineup, along with Koke, Marcos Llorente, and Rodrigo De Paul, who are also likely to start on Monday night.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Gimenez, Galan; De Paul, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Sorloth, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Mourino, Le Normand Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme, Vermeeren, Barrios, Serrano Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Martin, Felix, Omorodion, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/04/24 Villarreal 1-2 Atlético Madrid La Liga 13/11/23 Atlético Madrid 3-1 Villarreal La Liga 04/06/23 Villarreal 2-2 Atlético Madrid La Liga 21/08/22 Atlético Madrid 0-2 Villarreal La Liga 10/01/22 Villarreal 2-2 Atlético Madrid La Liga

