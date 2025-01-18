How to watch today's Verona vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a reunion with added stakes as Marco Baroni returns to the Marcantonio Bentegodi, where he masterminded a remarkable campaign with Hellas Verona before moving to Lazio over the summer. This weekend, his struggling Roman outfit faces a challenging trip to the Veneto region in what's been dubbed the "Marco Baroni derby."

Verona come into the match after a 2-0 setback against Napoli on Sunday, but they remain just above the drop zone by a slender one-point margin. Lazio, on the other hand, endured a frustrating 1-1 stalemate against Como last Friday, a game marred by Loum Tchaouna's red card early in the second half for picking up a second yellow.

Despite a few injuries and suspensions, Baroni will be eager to see his side rebound against his former club. Verona boasts an unbeaten record in their last three home games against the Biancocelesti, adding another layer of intrigue to this encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Verona vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Verona vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

The match will be played at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday, January 18, with kick-off at 5:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Verona team news

The hosts have no new injury concerns or suspension woes and are expected to field an unchanged lineup for the visit of Lazio. However, Verona are still missing several key players due to long-term injuries. Midfielders Martin Frese and Abdou Harroui remain unavailable, along with defender Daniele Ghilardi and forward Juan Manuel Cruz.

Lazio team news

For the visitors, Loum Tchaouna will serve his suspension after his dismissal in the draw with Como. Additionally, Lazio are grappling with the absence of several experienced players. Center-back Patric, midfield enforcer Matias Vecino, and versatile forward Pedro are all sidelined due to injuries, leaving Baroni with some tough decisions as he looks to reignite his side’s campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links