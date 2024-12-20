How to watch today's Verona vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their Scudetto aspirations fading before the campaign reaches its midpoint, AC Milan now focus on bolstering their bid for a top-four Serie A finish as they travel to face Hellas Verona on Friday.

Former Empoli manager Paolo Zanetti remains at the helm of a Hellas Verona side teetering just above the relegation zone as this weekend’s fixtures approach. The hosts have struggled for consistency, recording five wins and 11 losses across their opening 16 matches.

Verona heads into this clash buoyed by a vital and thrilling 3-2 triumph over Parma at the Ennio Tardini in Emilia-Romagna last weekend. Goals from Davide Coppola, Amin Sarr, and Daniel Mosquera ended a concerning four-game losing skid and provided a much-needed morale boost.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Paulo Fonseca, who took charge of AC Milan during the summer. Fans were quick to voice their dissatisfaction with the former Lille boss, and their frustration has grown as the Rossoneri languish outside the top seven, trailing the Serie A spots that offer UEFA competition qualification after 15 matches this season.

AC Milan approach this encounter off the back of a frustrating goalless draw against Patrick Vieira's Genoa at San Siro last weekend. Their domestic form has been underwhelming, with just one win in their last seven Serie A outings, despite showcasing impressive performances in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League.

The Serie A game between Verona and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, December 20, in the UK.

The hosts will be without Juan Cruz and Martin Frese, who remain injured, while midfielder Abdou Harroui, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury despite setting up two goals against Parma, is another significant absence. Meanwhile, Suat Serdar and Mathis Lambourde are doubtful for this fixture.

AC Milan head into their clash with Hellas Verona grappling with a mounting injury list. Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Jovic, Ismael Bennacer, and Alessandro Florenzi remain sidelined due to various fitness concerns. Adding to their woes, Swiss forward Noah Okafor has been ruled out until next month with a calf injury.

Uncertainty surrounds the availability of regular left-back Theo Hernandez, a potential Manchester United target. Hernandez was dropped last week in favour of Spanish teenager Alex Jimenez, while 17-year-old Mattia Liberali, who earned his first senior start against Genoa, could also make way in this match.

After donning the captain's armband last time out, dynamic winger Rafael Leao will be eager to add to his modest tally of three Serie A goals this season.

