How to watch today's Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Before clashing in the EFL Cup semi-finals, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool face off in a highly-anticipated Premier League showdown in North London this Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side emerged victorious in a dramatic 4-3 thriller against Manchester United earlier this week, while the league-topping Reds edged Southampton 2-1, keeping their dreams of a historic quadruple alive.

Can Postecoglou's Spurs secure a statement win to bolster their push for a top-four finish? Or will Arne Slot's Liverpool continue their impressive run and reassert their dominance in the league?

Packed with an array of attacking firepower, both teams promise to deliver a spectacle, with entertainment guaranteed from start to finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/9:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham continue to grapple with an injury-hit defence during this demanding festive period. Ben Davies (hamstring), Cristian Romero (thigh), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) remain sidelined, while Mikey Moore (illness), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Richarlison (hamstring), and the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur are also unavailable.

A glimmer of hope lies in Timo Werner, who could return following a viral infection. Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie, who exited early during the Southampton game, missed the EFL Cup match only due to soreness and is expected to recover in time to face Mohamed Salah on Sunday. The likely change for Ange Postecoglou’s squad will see Udogie replace Djed Spence, despite Spence’s recent strong form. Additionally, captain Son Heung-min needs just one assist to surpass Darren Anderton’s club record of 68 Premier League assists, which he equalled last weekend.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's defensive concerns are less pronounced, with Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (knee) being their only expected absentees. Andy Robertson is back in contention after serving his suspension in the EFL Cup, though the Scotsman has struggled for form this season. With Kostas Tsimikas now recovering from an ankle injury, the Greek defender may get the nod for this crucial clash.

Fully rested after sitting out midweek, Mohamed Salah stands on the brink of history. The Egyptian superstar has already amassed 13 goals and nine assists in the 2024-25 Premier League season and is on the verge of becoming the first player to reach double digits in both categories before Christmas in a single campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

