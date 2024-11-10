How to watch today's Tottenham vs Ipswich Town Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After tasting their first setback in European competition this season, Tottenham Hotspur are eager to bounce back with a victory against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.
Ange Postecoglou's rotated squad missed the chance to extend their perfect European run on Thursday night, succumbing to an unrelenting Galatasaray side in Turkey. The hosts piled on the pressure, and Spurs returned home empty-handed, unable to add to their nine points from their opening three matches.
Tottenham now have an opportunity to make Premier League history by securing a fourth consecutive home win after initially falling behind in each of those games. Meanwhile, Ipswich have recently struggled to hold onto narrow leads in top-flight play, which could set the stage for another dramatic comeback for the hosts.
How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|NA
|United States
|USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Mix
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|DAZN
|Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Ipswich will not be broadcast live on TV.
In the US, La Liga match between Tottenham and Ipswich will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Tottenham vs Ipswich kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, November 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, November 10, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm GMT.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Tottenham's emphatic victory over Aston Villa last weekend came with a steep price, as Richarlison suffered a hamstring injury while assisting Dominic Solanke's goal and is likely sidelined until December. Meanwhile, Cristian Romero picked up a toe injury, forcing him off the field.
Ange Postecoglou hasn't completely ruled out Romero or Djed Spence (groin) for Sunday's match, but Timo Werner (groin) and Mikey Moore (illness) are doubtful, while both Wilson Odobert and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) are confirmed absentees.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Davies
|Midfielders:
|Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur
|Forwards:
|Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Moore
Ipswich team news
However, Kalvin Phillips will miss Sunday's match following his red card for two cautions against Leicester. In his absence, Jens Cajuste and Massimo Luongo are vying for the starting role.
After serving a suspension, defender Harry Clarke is available for Ipswich, while Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Jacob Greaves (thigh), Jack Taylor (undisclosed), and Janoi Donacien (ankle) remain out with injuries.
Tottenham academy graduate Jack Clarke could earn a spot in the Ipswich lineup this weekend, potentially replacing Sammie Szmodics or Conor Chaplin to take on his former club.
Ipswich Town possible XI: Muric; Johnson, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Clarke; Delap
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Walton, Muric, Slicker
|Defenders:
|Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe
|Midfielders:
|Morsy, Burns, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo, Cajuste
|Forwards:
|Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|22/08/20
|Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ipswich Town
|Club Friendly
|12/01/02
|Ipswich Town 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|22/12/01
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Ipswich Town
|Premier League
|30/12/00
|Ipswich Town 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|19/08/00
|Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Ipswich Town
|Premier League