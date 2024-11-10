How to watch today's Tottenham vs Ipswich Town Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After tasting their first setback in European competition this season, Tottenham Hotspur are eager to bounce back with a victory against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou's rotated squad missed the chance to extend their perfect European run on Thursday night, succumbing to an unrelenting Galatasaray side in Turkey. The hosts piled on the pressure, and Spurs returned home empty-handed, unable to add to their nine points from their opening three matches.

Tottenham now have an opportunity to make Premier League history by securing a fourth consecutive home win after initially falling behind in each of those games. Meanwhile, Ipswich have recently struggled to hold onto narrow leads in top-flight play, which could set the stage for another dramatic comeback for the hosts.

Tottenham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm GMT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, November 10, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's emphatic victory over Aston Villa last weekend came with a steep price, as Richarlison suffered a hamstring injury while assisting Dominic Solanke's goal and is likely sidelined until December. Meanwhile, Cristian Romero picked up a toe injury, forcing him off the field.

Ange Postecoglou hasn't completely ruled out Romero or Djed Spence (groin) for Sunday's match, but Timo Werner (groin) and Mikey Moore (illness) are doubtful, while both Wilson Odobert and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) are confirmed absentees.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Davies Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur Forwards: Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Moore

Ipswich team news

However, Kalvin Phillips will miss Sunday's match following his red card for two cautions against Leicester. In his absence, Jens Cajuste and Massimo Luongo are vying for the starting role.

After serving a suspension, defender Harry Clarke is available for Ipswich, while Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Jacob Greaves (thigh), Jack Taylor (undisclosed), and Janoi Donacien (ankle) remain out with injuries.

Tottenham academy graduate Jack Clarke could earn a spot in the Ipswich lineup this weekend, potentially replacing Sammie Szmodics or Conor Chaplin to take on his former club.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Muric; Johnson, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Clarke; Delap

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Muric, Slicker Defenders: Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe Midfielders: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo, Cajuste Forwards: Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 22/08/20 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ipswich Town Club Friendly 12/01/02 Ipswich Town 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 22/12/01 Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Ipswich Town Premier League 30/12/00 Ipswich Town 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 19/08/00 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Ipswich Town Premier League

