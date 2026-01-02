How to watch the first WWE RAW of 2026: Date, time, streaming links & more

Grappling fans of all ages, all over the globe, choked back the tears as they bid a fond farewell to John Cena after his remarkable ring career came to an end in Washington, D.C, last month. But as we know, life must go on, and the same applies in the wonderful world of wrestling. 2026 looks set to be another sensational year of canvas-crashing action. Royal Rumble (January 31) from Riyadh may be fast approaching, but first things first, we kick things off with Monday Night RAW from New York on January 5. While every weekly episode is full of high drama, this one promises to be even more thrilling than usual and one not to be missed.

It's a huge occasion for RAW. In addition to celebrating its first anniversary with streaming giant Netflix, WWE’s red brand is also collaborating for the night with Stranger Things, the popular streaming series. The January 5 show will also be meaningful for US wrestling fans, as it’s the last chance to see their beloved heroes in the flesh. Following the first RAW of 2026, WWE goes on the road (and overseas) and doesn’t return til February 2 (Philadelphia), the Monday after the Royal Rumble, which is taking place away from North American soil for the first ever time.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW, including the event card, timings, and streaming links.

When is the first WWE RAW of 2026?

The first WWE RAW of the year takes place on Monday, January 5. It airs as follows around the globe (times are approx.):

Country Show starts 🇺🇸 United States 8:00 pm ET 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 1:00 am GMT (Tuesday) 🇦🇺 Australia 11:00 am AEST (Tuesday) 🇮🇳 India 6:30am IST (Tuesday) 🇯🇵 Japan 10:00 am JST (Tuesday) 🇲🇽 Mexico 7:00 pm CDMX

Where is the first WWE RAW of 2026 held?

The Barclays Center is a multi-purpose indoor arena in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, which is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. The arena opened its doors in 2012 with its first event being a Jay-Z concert in September of that year. As well as concerts, the venue also hosts other entertainment and sports events.

Several boxing bouts have taken place at the arena, including Danny Garcia vs Zab Judah and Paulie Malignaggi vs Adrien Broner in 2013, and more recently Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia in April 2024.

The Brooklyn venue has hosted numerous WWE events over the last decade or so. The first show was the 2012 Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV, in which The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) famously fought together for the first time. The arena also held WWE RAW's 25th anniversary episode in 2018. The last major WWE event staged in Brooklyn was Survivor Series 2021.

🌎 How to watch and stream the first WWE RAW of 2026 worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including those in the US and the UK, can watch the first WWE RAW of 2026 on Netflix via livestream. The global streaming platform began a 10-year rights deal with WWE at the start of 2025.

Country Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan 🇺🇸 United States $7.99 $17.99 $24.99 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 🇦🇺 Australia $7.99 AUD $18.99 AUD $25.99 AUD 🇮🇳 India 199 INR 499 INR 649 INR 🇯🇵 Japan ¥890 ¥1,590 ¥2,290 🇲🇽 Mexico $119 MXN $249 MXN $329 MXN 🇨🇦 Canada $7.99 CAD $18.99 CAD $23.99 CAD

How to watch the first WWE RAW of 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If the first WWE RAW of 2026 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

How to get tickets to the first WWE RAW of 2026

Demand for tickets to the first WWE RAW of 2026 is high, as it is for all WWE events, but seats are still available, with prices ranging from $75 - $475 on the official WWE site. While the official ticket portal is the safest way for fans to purchase WWE tickets, those eager to go to New York City may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets. Tickets are currently available for $76.

The first WWE RAW of 2026 match card and storylines

Bout Fight WWE World Heavyweight Championship CM Punk vs Bron Breakker WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship The Kabuki Warriors vs Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

When is at the first WWE RAW of 2026?

Twelve months ago, WWE’s new partnership with Netflix began with a bang and a star-studded RAW show. In the main event that night in California, CM Punk clashed with his long-standing rival, Seth Rollins, bringing the curtain down with a huge win. Punk features once more in this year’s opening RAW standout match, when he defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt against Bron Breakker.

The injured Rollins may not be present this time around, but his other half is, and Becky Lynch will be chomping at the bit to get her hands on Maxxine Dupri, who snatched her crown during the build-up to Survivor Series WarGames. There’s also a tantalising tag-team title encounter as Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky renew their rivalry with the Kabuki Warriors. Other match-ups are expected too, with both Penta & Jey Uso advertised as making appearances on the official WWE site.

Rumours are also rife that another new member is set to join Paul Heyman’s hoard, ‘The Vision’, to launch a brand new year of WWE action. With the recent addition of Austin Theory to their ranks, another ‘Visionary’ could be revealed to the fans during the first RAW of 2026. On the December 15 edition of RAW, it was made public that Theory was the mystery man who had helped Heyman’s team win the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Main match storylines

CM Punk vs Bron Breakker

CM Punk defeated Jey Uso to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship title at ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ in November. It had only become vacant as a result of Bron Breakker attacking the then-belt-holder and ‘Vision’ team-mate, Seth Rollins, on an October episode of RAW.

Punk’s previous title reign, his first WWE world championship in 13 years, had lasted less than an hour back in the summer. He was jumped by Rollins at SummerSlam, who had cashed in his ‘Money in the Bank’ option immediately following Punk’s title victory against Gunther.

Having scored a victory over CM Punk (and his team) in the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, former WWE Intercontinental champion, Bron Breakker, now looks to grab the spotlight in his own right. Breakker has been aligned with Paul Heyman since attacking Roman Reigns and CM Punk in April and officially became part of 'The Vision' (Heyman's crew) following SummerSlam.

The Kabuki Warriors vs Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley and Ivo Sky’s intense rivalry with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) has been rumbling on for months, and there is no sign of it diminishing. Ripley & Sky recorded a significant victory over Sky’s former friends at Crown Jewel in Australia in October, and they also came out on top when they opposed the Japanese pair in the 5x5 women’s WarGames match in San Diego.

However, it’s The Kabuki Warriors who are the current tag-team champions, following their win against Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair during a RAW episode in November. They’ll be hoping the January jinx doesn’t strike again, as their previous tag-team reign came to an end back in January 2024.

Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

Maxxine Dupri recorded two victories against Becky Lynch during RAW episodes back in October, but as those successes came by way of 'count out' and 'disqualification', it meant she had to wait until mid-November and a third straight win before she was finally crowned WWE's Intercontinental Championship queen. Dupri has defended her title twice since against Ivy Nile and Lainey Reid.

The multi-decorated Becky Lynch, has been dying to have another crack at Dupri since losing her belt under controversial circumstances. AJ Lee distracted the Irish wrestler back in November, allowing Dupri to get to the top rope and complete a crossbody finishing move.