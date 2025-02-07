How to watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, time, fight card & more info

We’ve got an octagon rematch to savour as two middleweight greats clash at UFC 312 in Australia

Ever since Dricus du Plessis claimed a split decision victory and the UFC middleweight championship belt against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto last January, the MMA-loving masses and Strickland have all been begging for a rematch. They’ll get their wish granted on Sunday, February 9, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The first encounter between the pair delivered both fireworks and controversy. Strickland outstruck du Plessis, but it was the South African’s multiple takedowns that helped him secure the win and take the belt. It’s a result that Strickland has protested ever since. Strickland’s technical striking and relentless pace often appeared to overwhelm du Plessis, and 'Stilknocks' showed visible signs of wear and tear. However, du Plessis’ grappling and dominance on the ground seemed to sway the judges. Both men have fought once since their Toronto tear-up. Du Plessis retained his title with a fourth-round submission of former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August, whilst Strickland rebounded from his title loss with a split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June.

Getty Images

Du Plessis is looking to silence the doubters in Sydney and prove that his victory at UFC 297 was no fluke. The South African is also looking to maintain his 100% win record in the UFC. For Sean Strickland, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win would not only grant him redemption but also cement his place in the UFC’s history books as one of the middleweight maestros. MMA fans are the winners regardless of the outcome, as UFC 312 promises to deliver an unforgettable night of action. The co-main event on the Sydney card sees the current two-time champion Zhang Weili take on Tatiana Suarez for the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship title.

Article continues below

Let GOAL guide you through all the important information you need before UFC 312 gets underway in Australia, including a full rundown of the main card action and how you can watch the event live.

When is UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2?

Date Sunday, February 9 Location Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia Start time 12 pm AEDT ( 1 am GMT / 8 pm ET - Saturday) Main event walks 4 pm AEDT (Sunday 5 am GMT / 12 am ET)

The Qudos Bank Arena (formerly known as The Sydney SuperDome) is a multi-purpose arena located in the Sydney Olympic Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The arena, completed before the 2000 Summer Olympics, has a total capacity of approximately 20,000, making it Australia's largest permanent indoor sports and entertainment venue. As well as hosting the men's and women's basketball finals at the 2000 Olympics, the SuperDome is now the permanent home of the Sydney Kings, who compete in Australia's National Basketball League. UFC 312 will mark the promotion's seventh visit to the Sydney venue and the first since UFC 293 in September 2023, where Sean Strickland stripped Israel Adesanya of his middleweight crown.

How to watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 in Australia

Australian viewers can watch or stream all UFC PPV fights, live and on-demand, on Main Event via Kayo Sports. You don’t need a Kayo subscription to watch UFC fights. Select the event, follow the steps to complete your purchase, and start streaming. UFC 312 is available to watch on Kayo PPV for $59.95.

How to watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 in the US

In the United States, Du Plessis vs Strickland will be broadcast live on ESPN PPV, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber to buy a PPV card. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. The whole event costs $79.99.

How to watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 in the UK

UFC 312 coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 312 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

UFC 312 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Middleweight title Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland Women's strawweight title Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato Welterweight Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado

Dricus du Plessis MMA stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 1.85 m

1.85 m Reach: 1.93 m

1.93 m Total fights: 24

24 Record: 22-2-0

Sean Strickland MMA stats