How to watch the New York City Marathon 2025: Schedule, TV channel, streaming links & more

The endurance-running spotlight remains focused on the United States’ soil, with New York taking over the baton from Chicago, which staged another highly successful marathon recently. 54,351 runners crossed the line in the Windy City, and an outstanding figure of $36 million was raised by the brave charity contingent. All eyes are now on the Big Apple, which stages the final standout marathon of the calendar year, with participants from over 140 countries expected to compete. Millions around the world will also be tuning in with the race broadcast in 170 countries and territories.

The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, grew even bigger twelve months ago, as a record number of finishers, 55,646 to be exact, completed the route around the five boroughs of New York City. The iconic race has been held every year since 1970, aside from two (2012 - Hurricane Sandy and 2020 - COVID-19 pandemic), with more than a million people having run and finished the race in total. It’s grown in stature immensely since that inaugural edition.

All 26.2 miles of the 1970 race took place entirely within the constraints of Central Park, with only 55 runners completing the course. Fast forward 50 years, and two million spectators now line the route that winds around the city and features famous landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and the Guggenheim Museum.

America’s Gary Muhrcke clocked 2:31:38 when winning the 1970 New York City Marathon. That time has tumbled over the years, unsurprisingly, with the men’s course record being lowered on nine different occasions. The latest of which occurred in 2023, when Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola took the honors. Amazingly, though, in the women’s event, the current course record was set way back in 2003 by Margaret Okayo when she won her second New York City Marathon.

She had also broken the course record when claiming her maiden success in 2001. However, Okayo’s fellow Kenyan, Mary Keitany, is the most honored woman runner in New York, following her four wins between 2014-2018. Kenyan dominance in the Big Apple has become even more apparent in recent years, with their athletes winning 17 of the last 22 events, men and women combined.

When is the New York City Marathon 2025?

The 54th running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The action gets underway at 8am local time (ET) with the wheelchair racers.

🇺🇸 How to watch the New York City Marathon 2025 in the US

Athletics fans in the United States can watch the New York City Marathon live on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App from 8 am ET. It’s also being screened locally on ABC7/WABC-TV, with pre-coverage airing from 7 am ET.

🌍 How to watch the New York City Marathon 2025 worldwide

You can watch the New York City Marathon live in many other countries globally, too. The table below provides an overview of the different broadcasters and the countries/regions they will air the race in:

Country/Region Broadcaster 🇦🇺 Australia Fox Sports Australia 🇨🇦 Canada TSN 🇨🇳 China SMG Sports 🇪🇺 Mainland Europe Eurosport 🇫🇷 France L'Equipe 🇮🇹 Italy RAI 🌎 Latin America ESPN International 🌎 Middle East Dubai Sports 🌏 Southeast Asia Eurosport 🇪🇸 Spain TVE 🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport

What is the New York City Marathon 2025 route?

Since 1976, the New York City Marathon course has passed through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. The race begins on Staten Island, in Fort Wadsworth and after descending the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the course winds through Brooklyn, mostly along Fourth Avenue and Bedford Avenue, for approximately the next 11 miles. At the 13-mile stage, runners cross the Pulaski Bridge, marking the halfway point of the race and the entrance into Long Island City in Queens. After about 15 miles, runners exit Queens and cross the East River via the lower level of the Queensboro (59th Street) Bridge into Manhattan. The race then proceeds north on First Avenue and crosses into The Bronx via the Willis Avenue Bridge. The race is only in The Bronx for one mile before returning to Manhattan as the course follows East 138th St. before crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge and entering Central Park, marking the beginning of the final 10K.

Who’s competing at the New York City Marathon 2025?

In the New York City Marathon men's race, Abdi Negeye of the Netherlands returns to defend his title. He had produced good performances in NYC before winning last year, so he will be confident of being in the mix once again. Negeye will join an illustrious list of former champions, which includes Geoffrey Mutai (2013), John Kagwe (1998), German Silva (1995), Orlando Pizzolato (1985), Alberto Salazar (1982), and Bill Rodgers (1979), who have gone back-to-back in New York, if he is successful again.

Last year’s other podium finishers, Kenya’s Evans Chebet and Albert Korir, are also back for another crack at glory. Both Chebet and Korir are former winners, too, having been victorious in New York in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Other Kenyan dangermen include Benson Kipruto, Abel Kipchumba, Alexander Mutiso, and Eliud Kipchoge. Kipruto has finished on the podium in his last six World Marathon Majors appearances, while Kipchoge, who has recorded the 2nd and 4th fastest times in Marathon history, is making his New York debut. Fifth on the all-time quickest list in the sport sits Kenenisa Bekele. The Ethiopian is dripping with gold from his past athletic exploits, and his late entry is a huge plus for race organizers. A couple of American runners who will be guaranteed a warm reception on the New York streets are Joe Klecker and Hillary Bor, who will both be making their marathon debuts.

The New York City Marathon women’s race is also filled with some stellar names in the sport. All three previous Kenyan winners of the event, Sheila Chepkirui (2024), Hellen Obiri (2023), and Sharon Lokedi (2022), return for the 2025 edition. Siffan Hassan from the Netherlands will be flying the flag for Europe, as a runner from that continent hasn't been successful in New York since Paula Radcliffe clinched her third victory in 2008. 2024 Olympic gold medallist Hassan has already podiumed in the Sydney Marathon (gold) and London Marathon (bronze) this year.

What time does the New York City Marathon 2025 start?

The New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 2, with the various events getting underway as follows (all times shown are local ET).