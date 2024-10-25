+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mexican GP Getty Images
Watch the Mexico Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix in the UK: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula One season heads across the border from the United States this week as teams return to Central America for one of the most popular races at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Watch the Mexico Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1
Formerly the Mexican Grand Prix and currently named for the city where it takes place, the event is back at its familiar home of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the season still fascinatingly poised.

A two-horse battle at the top between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris is the kind of marquee event few predicted when the Dutchman made another flying start to the campaign, and the former still indeed has the advantage. But, the Briton won’t go without a fight as the campaign rolls towards the year's final weeks and will be looking to further reduce his rival’s lead at the top of the standings.

With plenty of other twists and turns expected over the final few weeks of the campaign, there will be a lot at stake for many competitors further down the order, too. So, how can you watch it all unfold?

Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Autodromo Hermanos RodriguezGetty Images

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 27, in the familiar surroundings of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, located within the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City area.

First held in 1962 and invited initially to join the Formula One calendar in 1963, it dipped in and out of the schedule until 2015, when it was revived in its current format. It has been held yearly since bar 2020, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Mexico GP Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the entire weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other services, such as NOW TV, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

Watch the Mexico Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1
2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, October 25th, through Sunday, October 27th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

DatePhaseTime (GMT)Watch
Friday, October 25thPractice 119:30 Sky Sports F1
Friday, October 25thPractice 223:00 Sky Sports F1
Saturday, October 26thPractice 318:30 Sky Sports F1
Saturday, October 26thQualifying22:00 Sky Sports F1
Sunday, October 27thGrand Prix20:00 Sky Sports F1

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Max Verstappen Mexico GP Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on demand?

Mexico GP Lewis Hamilton Getty Images

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

Watch the Mexico Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1
Sign up now
Frequently asked questions

You can watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and stream it through Sky Go.

Every race of the 2024 Formula One season will be shown by the streaming service.

The Mexico City Grand Prix was first held in 1962 before joining the Formula One calendar the following year. It was initially run until 1970 and then again between 1986 and 1992.

It returned once more in its current guise in 2015, when Nico Rosberg and Mercedes won. Since then, it has been a fixture on the schedule and is typically held in the latter half of the campaign.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will both arrive as frontrunners for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The pair are currently in the top two in the driver standings.

The Dutchman and the Briton have been involved in some close battles this term, and everything points to another thrilling clash as the former looks to add to his record-breaking five wins here.

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Mexico City Grand Prix is the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, more commonly known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo. Max Verstappen is the defending victor at the event.

Alain Prost holds the record for the most wins here, having won six race victories during his career. Lewis Hamilton is the current Formula One driver with the most, with three triumphs.