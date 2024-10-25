How to watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix in the UK: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula One season heads across the border from the United States this week as teams return to Central America for one of the most popular races at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Formerly the Mexican Grand Prix and currently named for the city where it takes place, the event is back at its familiar home of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the season still fascinatingly poised.

A two-horse battle at the top between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris is the kind of marquee event few predicted when the Dutchman made another flying start to the campaign, and the former still indeed has the advantage. But, the Briton won’t go without a fight as the campaign rolls towards the year's final weeks and will be looking to further reduce his rival’s lead at the top of the standings.

With plenty of other twists and turns expected over the final few weeks of the campaign, there will be a lot at stake for many competitors further down the order, too. So, how can you watch it all unfold?

Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 27, in the familiar surroundings of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, located within the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City area.

First held in 1962 and invited initially to join the Formula One calendar in 1963, it dipped in and out of the schedule until 2015, when it was revived in its current format. It has been held yearly since bar 2020, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the entire weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other services, such as NOW TV, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, October 25th, through Sunday, October 27th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.