Championship
Bet365 Stadium
How to watch today's Stoke City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stoke will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium on Thursday.

Leeds are second in the league standings, only three points behind leaders Sheffield United. They are unbeaten in their last four matches, and will be confident of getting back home with three points in the bag from Stoke City.

The hosts are 19th in the standings and have struggled to claim points from their fixtures. They have lost four out of their last five matches and will be desperate to climb up the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stoke vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stoke vs Leeds kick-off time

Bet365 Stadium

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Stoke team news

The hosts will be without their defensive midfielder Ben Pearson for the upcoming fixture.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Stoke ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Leeds.

Leeds team news

Leeds United face their own selection challenges, with defenders Junior Firpo and Maximilian Wöber ruled out until early January due to muscle injuries.

Ilia Gruev is sidelined until mid-January, while forward Joe Gelhardt remains unavailable for selection.

Form

STK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

STK

Last 5 matches

LEE

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

