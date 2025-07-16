How to watch today's Sporting CP vs Celtic pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Sporting CP and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic return to the pitch on Wednesday night as they face Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio Algarve.

Brendan Rodgers' squad are deep into their summer preparations, having picked up wins over Queen's Park and Cork City before slipping to a defeat against Estrela de Amadora last time out. The Hoops are currently enjoying a warm-weather training stint in Portugal, and now Sporting represent their toughest test yet.

Sporting CP vs Celtic kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estádio Algarve in Loulé, Portugal on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with kick-off at 7:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting CP enter their first friendly of the summer, and with Viktor Gyokeres on the verge of a move away, the attacking duties are expected to fall to Danish forward Conrad Harder.

In goal, Antonio Adan's replacement Silva, now permanently signed from Real Betis, should get the nod. New boys Kochorashvili and Santos could feature at some point, but manager Rui Borges may lean on familiar faces to kick off pre-season on a steady note.

Celtic team news

Veteran shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel could make his pre-season bow after sitting out the loss to Estrela, while fan favourite Kieran Tierney is pushing for more minutes after making his long-awaited return in Saturday's clash.

Summer signings Benjamin Nygren and Hayato Inamura may also be handed starts as Rodgers rotates his squad and looks to build sharpness across the group.

