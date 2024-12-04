How to watch today's Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea's impressive form has propelled them into third place in the Premier League standings, and they'll aim to build even more momentum when they face a struggling Southampton side firmly anchored at the bottom of the table.

Russell Martin would have envisioned a smoother path for Southampton's return to the top flight, but the Saints have endured a torrid campaign. With just five points from a possible 39, Southampton are on track to finish with a mere 13 points—just two more than Derby County’s infamous low in the 2007/08 season. Boasting only one victory and a dismal average of 0.38 points per match, the Saints' chances of narrowing the gap to safety, let alone upsetting Chelsea, seem slim.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca, have flourished this season. The former Leicester City boss has transformed the Blues into strong contenders for a UEFA Champions League spot, even as they juggle commitments across multiple competitions. Chelsea sit third in the league, nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, and a victory here could see them leapfrog Arsenal if the Gunners falter against Manchester United.

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Southampton vs Chelsea kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Southampton's goalkeeping conundrum continues after Alex McCarthy was dropped following errors against Liverpool. With Joe Lumley stepping in for the clash with Brighton and Aaron Ramsdale sidelined, the Saints remain stretched thin. The situation is further complicated by injuries to Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Will Smallbone, and Adam Lallana, while suspensions for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, and Jimmy-Jay Morgan Dibling add to their woes.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will have to cope without Wesley Fofana for the next four to five weeks, as the defender suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's victory over Aston Villa.

Reece James remains sidelined with a similar issue, leaving Enzo Maresca short of options in defence. However, the manager can count on a largely healthy squad, with Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto both returning to action over the weekend.

Thanks to Chelsea's ability to rotate players during cup fixtures, the starting lineup for league games is expected to remain relatively well-rested. As a result, changes to the XI for the clash at St Mary's may be minimal. One potential alteration could see Noni Madueke return to the fold after his surprising omission from the squad last weekend.

