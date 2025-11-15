How to watch today's South Korea vs England U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South Korea U17and England U17 are set for a high-stakes clash in the Round of 32 at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday.

This encounter features South Korea’s well-drilled, in-form squad against an England side that rebounded brilliantly after a shaky start in the group stage. Both teams boast vibrant attacks and tactical discipline, promising a competitive contest where both are capable of scoring and progressing deep into the tournament.

South Korea U17 vs England U17 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Aspire Pitch 8 on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

South Korea U17 team news

South Korea U17 enters the knockout phase with positive momentum, having accumulated more group-stage points than England and demonstrating an attacking style capable of breaching elite defenses.

No major injuries or suspensions are reported ahead of the match, allowing the coaching staff to stick with their strongest lineup. The squad’s recent performances suggest an aggressive approach, with several players in form and ready to test the English defense.

England U17 team news

England U17 reached the knockouts after recovering from an opening loss against Venezuela, piling up 11 goals in their last two matches, including an 8-1 win over Haiti and displaying significant attacking prowess.

The team is expected to be at near full strength, with no significant injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the South Korea game. Reigan Heskey and Chizaram Ezenwata are the leading goalscorers for England in the tournament, with three goals each.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

KOR Last match ENG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins South Korea U17 0 - 0 England U17 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

