How to watch today's Shrewsbury vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Shrewsbury and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shrewsbury Town will host promotion-chasing Wrexham at The Croud Meadow on Thursday night in League One, as they look to steer clear of relegation and avoid dropping into the fourth tier.

Since pulling off a surprising 3-2 victory against title contenders Birmingham City in Gareth Ainsworth's debut match, the reality of Shrewsbury's precarious position has set in. The team has managed just one win in their last eight League One outings, leaving them in a tight spot as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Wrexham's remarkable rise continues after securing consecutive promotions from the National League to League One over the past two seasons. The Red Dragons remain determined to climb higher, though their 2024-25 campaign in the third tier has not been without challenges.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Shrewsbury vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One match between Shrewsbury and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Football.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One The Croud Meadow

The League One match between Shrewsbury and Wrexham will be played at Montgomery Waters Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, January 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Shrewsbury team news

Despite conceding in their recent trip to Leyton Orient, Shrewsbury are expected to stick with their three-man defensive setup, featuring Aaron Pierre, Josh Feeney, and Morgan Feeney. After struggling to find the back of the net in London, the Shrews could consider tweaking their attack, with George Lloyd and Joshua Kayode vying for starting roles.

Wrexham team news

For Wrexham, Phil Parkinson faces the task of selecting two strikers from a strong trio. Steven Fletcher and Paul Mullin are likely to lead the line, while Ollie Palmer may have to settle for a spot on the bench. On the wings, the experienced James McClean, a former Republic of Ireland international, is pushing for a place in the starting XI.

The Red Dragons also have depth in their attacking ranks, with Mo Faal, a summer signing from West Bromwich Albion, waiting for his first League One start. The young forward offers a different dimension to Wrexham's attacking options, making him a valuable asset in reserve.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links