How to watch today's Wrexham vs Blackpool League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Blackpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Blackpool to SToK Cae Ras for a League One contest on Boxing Day.

Phil Parkinson's men have fallen behind in the race for Championship promotion after being limited to draws against Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers in their last couple of outings, while Blackpool played out a goalless draw with Stevenage last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Blackpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Blackpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Blackpool kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Blackpool will be played at STok Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Thursday, December 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Parkinson is likely to look up to the likes of Andy Cannon, Matty James and Oliver Rathbone in the absence of Elliot Lee.

Mark Howard would continue to deputise for Arthur Okonkwo in goal, with Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell and Lewis Brunt forming a back-three.

In attack, without Jack Marriott, Luke Thomas and Ollie Palmer are set to start up front.

Blackpool team news

The Tangerines' head coach Steve Bruce will be without defensive duo Andy Lyons and Elkan Baggott, and midfielder Joshua Onomah. Besides, CJ Hamilton and Sonny Carey are doubtful for Thursday.

Lee Evans and Albie Morgan will marshal the midfield, with Ashley Fletcher and Kyle Joseph joining forces in attack.

