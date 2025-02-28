How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Playoff-chasing Sheffield Wednesday welcome automatic promotion contenders Sunderland to Hillsborough on Friday night for a crucial Championship showdown.

Sunderland's push for a top-two finish has hit a major roadblock in recent weeks, with consecutive defeats leaving them with just one win from their last four Championship outings.

A shock 1-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Hull City last weekend further dented Regis Le Bris' side's hopes, widening the gap to second-placed Sheffield United to eight points. Now, the Black Cats need a strong winning streak to keep their dream of an immediate return to the top flight alive.

Their recent form hasn’t been on their side either, with just three wins from their last nine games across all competitions. Their away record paints a similar picture, with only three victories in their last 11 road trips.

However, they face a Sheffield Wednesday side struggling for consistency, having suffered three defeats in their last four matches. That slump has derailed their playoff push and sees them slipping into the bottom half of the table.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland kick-off time

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland will be played at Hillsborough in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 GMT on Friday, February 28, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sheffield Wednesday will again have to navigate a defensive injury crisis, with centre-backs Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, and Akin Famewo all still sidelined, alongside wingers Anthony Musaba and Olaf Kobacki. With options limited, Max Lowe is expected to continue partnering Michael Ihiekwe at the heart of the backline, while Gabriel Otegbayo could be handed a start in place of Marvin Johnson on the left flank.

In midfield, Stuart Armstrong will once again feature alongside key playmakers Barry Bannan and Shea Charles, while January loan signing Ibrahim Cissoko will be pushing for his first start. Up front, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama flanked Michael Smith in last Friday’s defeat and could retain their spots in the attacking trio.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland, meanwhile, are dealing with selection headaches of their own. Tom Watson, Aji Alese, Jayden Danns, and Niall Huggins remain unavailable, while fresh injuries to Dan Ballard and Enzo Le Fée further deplete their squad.

With Ballard ruled out, Chris Mepham is set to step in and partner Luke O'Nien in central defence. In midfield, Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil will continue to anchor proceedings, while Eliezer Mayenda is likely to slot in following injuries to Le Fée and Watson. He will link up with Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts to support lone striker Wilson Isidor, whose tally of 12 goals this season is bettered by only two players in the Championship.

