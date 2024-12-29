How to watch today's Sheffield United vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on West Brom in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The hosts, who are the league leaders, have a point's advantage over second-placed Burnley, a team they lost 0-2 to in a top-of-the-table clash in their most recent outing. The visitors are 13 points behind the hosts, in eighth place in the standings. Like Sheffield, West Brom have also only lost one out of their last five games.

How to watch Sheffield United vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The match will be played at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United will remain without Femi Seriki, Oliver Arblaster, and Tyrese Campbell as they recover from their respective injuries.

They will be confident of picking up three points and reclaiming the top spot before the New Year.

West Bromwich team news

West Bromwich Albion are also dealing with absences, as Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi continue their recovery. Both players are projected to return to action around mid-January.

