UEFA Nations League A
Tannadice Park
GOAL

How to watch today's Scotland Women vs Germany Women UEFA Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League AScotland vs GermanyScotlandGermany

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will take on Germany in the UEFA Women's Nations League at the Tannadice Park on Friday.

Germany beat Austria 4-1 in their first game of the group stage and will be confident of keeping their lead at the top of the standings intact. Scotland suffered their third defeat in a row when they opened their campaign with a 1-2 loss against the Netherlands.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Scotland vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC AlbaWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Scotland vs Germany kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - UEFA Women's Nations League A Grp. 1
Tannadice Park

The match will be played at the Tannadice Park on Friday, with kick-off at 7.35 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Scotland will welcome key players Erin Cuthbert, Amy Rodgers, and Sandy MacIver back into the squad after their absence due to injuries earlier this year. This bolsters coach Michael McArdle's options for the Nations League clash.

Emma Watson, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury, is expected to play a pivotal role in midfield as Scotland face the formidable German side. The squad appears to be at full strength, with no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.

Germany team news

Germany face some defensive challenges with Sara Doorsoun unavailable due to injury. However, Giulia Gwinn and Sophia Kleinherne are set to feature prominently in defense.

In midfield, Sara Däbritz and Linda Dallmann will be key players, while forwards Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller are expected to lead the attack.

