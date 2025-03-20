How to watch today's Saudi Arabia vs China World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Saudi Arabia and China, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated only by goal difference in their Asian World Cup qualifying third-round group, Saudi Arabia and China are set to lock horns at King Saud University Stadium on Thursday in a pivotal clash.

The Green Falcons step into their first match of 2025 looking to snap a winless streak in World Cup qualifying and reinforce their push for a third straight appearance on football’s biggest stage. Having booked their spots at both Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, Saudi Arabia successfully navigated the second round this time around, finishing second in their group with 13 points from six fixtures.

Their opponents, China, find themselves in a strikingly similar situation, also vying for second place in the group. The Dragons, aiming to end a 22-year World Cup drought, also progressed from the second round, edging out Thailand on a head-to-head record after tallying eight points in their group campaign.

Saudi Arabia vs China kick-off time

The match will be played at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, March 20, 2025, with kick-off at 6:15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia team news

The hosts will be missing several key players, as goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, defenders Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, and Sultan Al-Ghannam, midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki, and forward Saleh Al-Shehri are all unavailable after featuring in the Gulf Cup in December. Firas Al-Buraikan is likely to continue leading the attack, while Salem Al-Dawsari remains their primary attacking threat, boasting 24 goals in 94 international appearances. Roma full-back Saud Abdul Hamid will have a significant role to play in a makeshift defense, with Hassan Al-Tambakti expected to anchor the backline.

China team news

China, meanwhile, have been without Wu Lei, their all-time leading scorer among active players with 34 international goals, since their last World Cup Qualifying defeat to Saudi Arabia. In his absence, Lin Liangming—who found the net against Japan last time out—is expected to spearhead the attack. Shihao Wei is pushing for a starting spot alongside him, while Zhang Yuning, the squad’s second-most prolific scorer with eight international goals, is also in contention.

A potential new face in the Chinese midfield is Serginho, the Brazilian-born playmaker who recently gained naturalised citizenship in March and could be handed his international debut in this crucial encounter.

