How to watch today's San Marino vs Romania World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Marino will take on Romania in the World Cup qualifier at the Olimpico San Marino Stadium on Monday.
Both these teams have lost their first game of the group stage campaign and will be desperate to bounce back. San Marino lost their opener 2-0 against Cyprus whereas Romania narrowly lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch San Marino vs Romania online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
San Marino vs Romania kick-off time
The match will be played at the Olimpico San Marino Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
San Marino team news
San Marino will be without midfielder Michael Battistini, while defender Simone Franciosi has not been included in the squad.
Enrico Golinucci, who remained an unused substitute in both November fixtures, is also absent.
Romania team news
Radu Drăgușin is unavailable after suffering a season-ending ACL injury earlier this year.
Cristian Manea, Valentin Mihăilă, and Darius Olaru are also ruled out due to injury, leaving Romania with several key absences.