How to watch today's San Marino vs Romania World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between San Marino and Romania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Marino will take on Romania in the World Cup qualifier at the Olimpico San Marino Stadium on Monday.

Both these teams have lost their first game of the group stage campaign and will be desperate to bounce back. San Marino lost their opener 2-0 against Cyprus whereas Romania narrowly lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Marino vs Romania online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Marino vs Romania kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. H Stadio Olimpico San Marino

The match will be played at the Olimpico San Marino Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Marino team news

San Marino will be without midfielder Michael Battistini, while defender Simone Franciosi has not been included in the squad.

Enrico Golinucci, who remained an unused substitute in both November fixtures, is also absent.

Romania team news

Radu Drăgușin is unavailable after suffering a season-ending ACL injury earlier this year.

Cristian Manea, Valentin Mihăilă, and Darius Olaru are also ruled out due to injury, leaving Romania with several key absences.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SMR Last match ROU 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Marino 0 - 1 Romania 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links