How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still chasing a place in Europe next season, an in-form Roma look to extend their Serie A unbeaten run when they welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri, who came out of retirement to become the club's third permanent boss this term, has overseen a remarkable turnaround. What once looked like a campaign slipping toward the relegation scrap has been revived into a legitimate push for Champions League qualification.

Last weekend, Roma were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in the heated Derby della Capitale against Lazio. That result extends their strong run to just one defeat in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

As for Hellas Verona, their season has been defined by extremes—either picking up three points or walking away with nothing. Despite matching Torino in wins, only last-placed Monza have suffered more losses. However, they've recently found stability with three straight draws, the latest a cagey 0-0 stalemate with Patrick Vieira's defensively solid Genoa.

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK.

Roma vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, April 19, 2025, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Injuries are once again an obstacle for head coach Claudio Ranieri, who is without Paulo Dybala for the remainder of the season. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt after a shoulder knock in the derby, while Saud Abdulhamid and Victor Nelsson remain fitness concerns.

In Dybala's absence, Roma will lean heavily on Artem Dovbyk, the league's March Player of the Month, who is likely to be supported by young talent Matias Soule—a player with two prior goals against Verona and a strike in last week's derby.

Verona team news

Verona will also arrive short-handed, missing Casper Tengstedt, Amin Sarr, and Abdou Harroui. However, Tomas Suslov and Cheikh Niasse are expected to return. With their two top scorers sidelined, the goal-scoring burden will likely fall to Daniel Mosquera, who could partner playmaker Suslov in attack.

